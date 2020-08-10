The Spun

Ohio State Football Player: Can We Go Play In The SEC?

An Ohio State player holding a football helmet in the air.NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: A detailed view of the helmet of Armani Reeves #26 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrating after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 42 to 35. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

While the Big Ten as a conference may be ready to make its decision on canceling the 2020 college football season, the players appear largely against it.

In an effort to perhaps save Ohio State football in 2020, one Buckeyes player had a simple question. Taking to Twitter this morning, linebacker Teradja Mitchell asked, “Can we go play in the SEC then?!”

It’s a fair question if we’re being honest about it. Notre Dame is set to play its full schedule in the ACC after a huge swath of their initial 2020 opponents canceled. Though the ACC is one of the conferences that remains on the fence about the whole thing.

However, the SEC appears to be going full steam ahead with plans for a college football season. Recent reports indicate that the SEC actually wants to get special, exclusive TV rights for when they push forward.

It would also be pretty fun to imagine was kinds of incredible games we’d get if Ohio State joined the SEC for football this year. Seeing Ohio State in a regular season game against the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, or Florida would make for compelling television.

Heck, even if they went up against SEC minnows like Arkansas or Vanderbilt, it would still be more interesting than their now-annual beatdowns of Maryland and Rutgers.

Should Ohio State football try to make a temporary move to the SEC?


