Ohio State Football Player: Can We Go Play In The SEC?

While the Big Ten as a conference may be ready to make its decision on canceling the 2020 college football season, the players appear largely against it.

In an effort to perhaps save Ohio State football in 2020, one Buckeyes player had a simple question. Taking to Twitter this morning, linebacker Teradja Mitchell asked, “Can we go play in the SEC then?!”

It’s a fair question if we’re being honest about it. Notre Dame is set to play its full schedule in the ACC after a huge swath of their initial 2020 opponents canceled. Though the ACC is one of the conferences that remains on the fence about the whole thing.

However, the SEC appears to be going full steam ahead with plans for a college football season. Recent reports indicate that the SEC actually wants to get special, exclusive TV rights for when they push forward.

Can we go play in SEC then ?! — Teradja Mitchell (@teradja_) August 10, 2020

It would also be pretty fun to imagine was kinds of incredible games we’d get if Ohio State joined the SEC for football this year. Seeing Ohio State in a regular season game against the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, or Florida would make for compelling television.

Heck, even if they went up against SEC minnows like Arkansas or Vanderbilt, it would still be more interesting than their now-annual beatdowns of Maryland and Rutgers.

Should Ohio State football try to make a temporary move to the SEC?