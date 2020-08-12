Ohio State Football Player Has Blunt Message For The University

Ohio State appears to be among the Big Ten programs most-frustrated by the league’s decision to postpone the season.

Few Buckeyes players have expressed that frustration better than safety Owen Fankhauser. Taking to Twitter, he pointed out how ridiculous it is that the Big Ten decided to cancel football, while at the same time encouraging 40,000 Ohio State students to attend in-person.

“How you gonna tell us that they can’t play football and then send me an email a few hours later about having a safe fall on a campus that holds 40,000 people…” Fankhauser wrote. He wasn’t alone in expressing that opinion either.

In less than a day since Fankhauser posted that, his tweet has garnered over 11,000 likes and 1,500 retweets. Dozens of Buckeyes fans have taken to the comments section to decry the Big Ten’s decision.

How you gonna tell us that they can’t play football and then send me an email a few hours later about having a safe fall on a campus that holds 40,000 people… — Owen Fankhauser (@owen_fankhauser) August 11, 2020

“That would just infuriate me, if I were a football player,” one Buckeyes fan wrote. “That’s like a slap in the face.”

“It just doesn’t make sense!” wrote another. “Think it was a premature decision, should have waited until classes started, then make a better informed decision.”

It’s especially frustrating for Ohio State given that they were considered frontrunners for the Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Star QB Justin Fields is unlikely to stick around for another year. So the prospect of not getting another crack at the national title with him has to hurt.

Should Ohio State look into other ways of playing in 2020?