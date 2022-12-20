Ohio State Football Player Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Cancer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry shared some heartbreaking news on Monday night.

Henry, a first-year lineman from St. Clairsville, Ohio, revealed on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with bone cancer.

"This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer," Henry wrote. "I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!"

The 6-foot-6, 309-pound Henry committed to OSU in October 2021 and signed with the Buckeyes two months later. As a true freshman this fall, he did not appear in a game.

Football is trivial at this point. Hopefully, Henry is able to make a full recovery. no matter what happens to his playing career.

This has to be an incredibly scary situation for him and his family, and we're wishing them all the best.