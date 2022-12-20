Ohio State Football Player Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Cancer
Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry shared some heartbreaking news on Monday night.
Henry, a first-year lineman from St. Clairsville, Ohio, revealed on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with bone cancer.
"This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer," Henry wrote. "I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!"
The 6-foot-6, 309-pound Henry committed to OSU in October 2021 and signed with the Buckeyes two months later. As a true freshman this fall, he did not appear in a game.
Football is trivial at this point. Hopefully, Henry is able to make a full recovery. no matter what happens to his playing career.
This has to be an incredibly scary situation for him and his family, and we're wishing them all the best.