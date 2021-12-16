The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Rips ESPN’s Desmond Howard

desmond howard smiles on the field before a game against alabamaARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 01: Former University of Michigan player Desmond Howard watches the action on the field during the game between the University of Alabama and the University of Michigan at Cowboys Stadium on September 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama defeated Michigan 41-14. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

During last weekend’s Heisman Trophy ceremony, ESPN’s Desmond Howard took a shot at Ohio State. It was an awkward moment considering it happened right in front of Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud.

On Thursday afternoon, Ohio State offensive tackle Thayer Munford was asked about Howard’s comments. It’s safe to say he’s not a fan of the ESPN analyst.

“He can kick rocks … he needs to do his job and be professional,” Munford told reporters.

It’s hard to blame Munford for being upset with Howard considering his shot at Ohio State was directed toward the offensive line.

Howard has faced a lot of criticism for his “better than his offensive line” comment. However, he doesn’t seem to be too worried about all the backlash.

“I would like to apologize … to everyone who doesn’t have the ability to recognize a fun, good natured ribbing among football rivals,” Howard tweeted on Saturday night. “C.J. is good. We good. And that’s all that matters to me. Everyone else can relax and enjoy the rest of their night.”

Eventually this situation will be water under the bridge. For now, it sounds like Ohio State will use Howard’s comment as bulletin board material.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.