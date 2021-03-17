Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker is heading into his fourth year in Columbus. But he’s off to a very rough start after what just happened to him.

According to Eleven Warriors, Hooker has been suspended by the Buckeyes. The suspension comes after he was placed under arrest for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI).

Hooker was reportedly found unresponsive behind the wheel of his car early Saturday morning. He took a field sobriety test and was issued a citation. Hooker was then released from custody after he was transported to his residence.

Eleven Warriors reported that Hooker’s misdemeanor OVI arraignment is slated for Friday. Incidentally, the Ohio State Buckeyes begin spring practice that day.

As of writing, there is no timetable for his return to the team.

Marcus Hooker is coming off his most productive season for the Buckeyes. He recorded 15 total tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups on defense and special teams.

Unfortunately, this OVI incident isn’t Hooker’s first run-in with the law since joining the Buckeyes. He was suspended for Ohio State’s 2018 season opener following a DUI arrest in his native Pennsylvania.

Hooker was widely expected to contend for the starting safety job heading into his junior year.

Maybe he’ll reclaim that job at some point this summer or even mid-season. But he has to contend with his legal battle first.