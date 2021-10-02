Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team.

It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye checked after he lost his peripheral vision. The doctors then told him that he needed emergency surgery to correct the issue.

Potter shared this scary story on his Twitter account. Thankfully, it sounds like he’ll be able to return to the field at some point in the future.

“What a crazy past 24 hours,” Potter wrote. “Went in to get my eye checked because of lost peripheral vision to finding out I needed emergency eye surgery. Thankful for the doctors and everyone’s prayers. Can’t wait to be back soon.”

Potter appeared in four games during the 2020 season. He hasn’t received any snaps yet this season, though.

Depending on how Potter’s recovery goes, he might be able to receive a medical exemption for this season. It would be really unfortunate for him to lose an entire year of eligibility because of an emergency surgery.

We’re wishing Potter a full recovery from this eye injury.