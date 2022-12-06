Look: Ohio State Football Players Still Furious With Desmond Howard

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During the 2021 Heisman Trophy presentation, ESPN's Desmond Howard took a jab at Ohio State's performance against Michigan. It was a low blow considering C.J. Stroud was one of the finalists for the award.

Stroud has once again been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He'll be at the presentation with Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU and Caleb Williams of USC.

When Howard asked his Twitter followers for his thoughts on this year's Heisman finalists, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones called him out.

Jones doesn't want Howard to take another shot at Stroud or Ohio State during this year's ceremony.

"Just keep them slick ass comments to yourself up on stage and let these well deserving young men enjoy one of the biggest, prestigious moments a collegiate athlete can have," Jones tweeted at Howard. "Congrats and good luck to all 4 finalists."

Former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson responded to Jones' tweet. He replied, "Facts."

Jones and Wilson probably aren't the only former Buckeyes who feel this way.

Despite how awesome Michigan's rivalry with Ohio State may be, there's no reason for Howard to troll Stroud on his special night.