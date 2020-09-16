Ohio State football is back.

That’s the message the Buckeyes screamed to the entire world in a newly-released hype video celebrating their return to football. In a bone-chilling video entitled “We’re back,” Ohio State announces its return and excitement for the coming season.

The one-minute-and-43-second video features famous memes, video clips and movie scenes from films like The Wolf of Wall Street, The Hangover, and Anchorman to drive the point home. Those cuts combined with some Buckeyes highlights from the past year give it a glorious sense of excitement.

The video finished with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staffers pumping up the players before it cuts to the team logo. It’s absolutely bone-chilling.

You can watch the video down below:

The Ohio State football team had national title aspirations heading into the 2020 offseason. But the Big Ten decided to cancel fall football due to concerns over COVID-19.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was one of the leading voices in lobbying the conference to change its position though. Whether his efforts played a factor or not, he got his wish earlier today.

Fields preached patience for weeks, and the wait is now over: There will be Ohio State football this fall.

Whether Ohio State get a chance to contend for the national title is a discussion for another time though.

How excited are you for Buckeyes football?