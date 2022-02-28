Ohio State Football Program Announces 2 New Additions

Ohio State has made a couple of key additions to its football program.

Zach Grant has been named the Buckeyes’ director of player personnel, and Nick Murphy will be the director of recruiting strategy.

Grant worked at Western Kentucky before coming to Ohio State. He was the football program’s general manager after he directed its player personnel for a few seasons.

He takes over for Weston Zernechel after he was hired away by Lincoln Riley at USC.

Murphy comes over from Charlotte after he directed the football program’s player personnel and he is absolutely pumped about it.

“So excited to join the staff at THE Ohio State University!” Murphy tweeted. “Can’t wait to carry on the excellence and winning tradition of this flagship university! Tap in with your boy, and Go Bucks!”

“🅾️HI🅾️ vs. Everybody” So excited to join the staff at 𝙏𝙃𝙀 Ohio State University! Can’t wait to carry on the excellence and winning tradition of this flagship university! Tap in with your boy & #GoBucks !!!🌰 pic.twitter.com/8ocgDBtaFO — Murph (@N_Murph) February 28, 2022

This isn’t the first time that OSU had to make a staff change this offseason.

Head coach Ryan Day hired Jim Knowles away from Oklahoma State to be the team’s defensive coordinator. This came just a couple of months after Kerry Coombs lost his play-calling duties.