Ohio State Football Program Announces Spring Game Date

Ohio State football finished its 2020 season playing in the national title game. The 2021 journey begins later this month with spring ball.

We now have some official dates for the start and conclusion of Buckeyes’ spring practice. The team will begin drills on Friday, March 19.

The annual spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 17, but that announcement comes with a caveat. Due to COVID-19, the school is not sure how much (if any) attendance will be allowed.

Ohio State’s football spring drills will begin March 19. We are holding April 17 as the date for a spring game, although at this time we don’t have details as to what this game will look like from a fan/attendance perspective. — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) March 2, 2021

It will be interesting to see which players emerge for OSU in the spring, starting in a little over two weeks.

Whoever they are, when the spring is over and summer camp convenes in Columbus, Ohio State will as usual be regarded as the top team in the Big Ten and one of the five best teams nationally.

Despite losing quarterback Justin Fields and others, the Buckeyes will return plenty of talent in 2021, making them a legit national championship contender once again.