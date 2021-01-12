Ohio State Football Program Sends Message After National Title

Ohio State football’s season ended in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of juggernaut Alabama Monday night.

The Crimson Tide’s embarrassment of riches on the offensive side of the ball were too great for the Buckeyes to overcome. Mac Jones tossed for 464 yards and five touchdowns – 215 yards and three touchdowns of which went to Heisman winner DeVonta Smith – in an Alabama 52-24 blowout of Ohio State.

Ohio State football still has plenty to be proud of for what turned out to be a turbulent, yet memorable season. The Buckeyes expressed as much in a heartfelt post-game message via Twitter.

“We will always fight for each other,” Ohio State football tweeted. “It was a season that almost got away, and we fought to the end. Proud of our guys.”

Take a look.

We will always fight for each other. It was a season that almost got away, and we fought to the end. Proud of our guys. #GoBuckeyes #Fight — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 12, 2021

Championship losses always sting, and Ohio State won’t forget it. But the Buckeyes should be recognized for all they had to battle through to get to the title game in the first place.

The Big Ten wasn’t even planning on having a 2020 season a few months ago. Ohio State advocated strongly for one, and it paid off.

The Buckeyes finished the regular season 5-0 and went on to beat a solid Northwestern team in the Big Ten Championship. That warranted a playoff selection, and the Buckeyes took advantage by obliterating the Clemson Tigers. The Ohio State program will remember beating Clemson for years to come.

There’s plenty for the Buckeyes to build upon in coming years.