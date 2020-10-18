Urban Meyer Says There’s Only 1 Question With Ohio State This Year

Ohio State football will enter its 2020 season in a familiar position next week. The Buckeyes are a strong favorite to win the Big Ten Conference, and one of the favorites to reach the College Football Playoff.

OSU is loaded with talent, as it tends to be. The Buckeyes are led by a Heisman favorite and potential first-round pick in quarterback Justin Fields, and the roster is littered with future NFL Draft picks, former head coach Urban Meyer says.

“First of all, it’s an NFL roster. I sat there going through, every player on their roster, offense, defense, will be in the NFL. Think about that,” Meyer said on today’s episode of Big Noon Kickoff on FOX, per Saturday Tradition. No one this side of Ryan Day knows the roster better, so its an impressive evaluation.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t any areas of concern. Ohio State football will be relying on some young guys in the secondary. If there’s a weakness on the team, Meyer thinks that may be it.

“The only question is the secondary,” Meyer said. “You have Josh Proctor, Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks. Young players, highly recruited players replacing high draft picks in the NFL. That’s the only question mark.”

Ohio State football has produced a ton of talent in the secondary. Last season, Jeff Okudah went No. 3 overall to the Detroit Lions, and Damon Arnette, the team’s other cornerback, was the No. 19 pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. Safety Jordan Fuller went in the sixth round to the Los Angeles Rams.

The team has proven it can reload even when losing that much talent in one spot. Few programs are more reliable on the recruiting trail. It isn’t surprising that Meyer has faith in the team as a national title contender.

The Buckeyes open their season against Nebraska next Saturday.