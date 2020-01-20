Ohio State Football Reacts To The Kerry Coombs Hire

It’s official – Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have hired a new defensive coordinator. Kerry Coombs is returning to Ohio State.

Coombs served as the Buckeyes’ cornerback coach from 2012-2017 before heading to the NFL. The defensive coach spent the last two years with the Tennessee Titans.

But an opportunity to return to Ohio State was too much to pass down for Coombs. He now has a chance to run the Buckeyes’ defense.

Mark Pantoni – Ohio State assistant Athletic Director – had the perfect reaction to the Buckeyes’ new hire.

This is awesome.

The video shows Coombs’ reaction after Ohio State’s National Championship Game victory over the Oregon Ducks in 2015, where the Buckeyes’ defense shut down Oregon QB Marcus Mariota – the 2014 Heisman winner.

Buckeye Nation could be in for a treat if Coombs is able to orchestrate impressive defensive performances in 2020.

Ohio State’s 2019 season ended in bitter fashion with a loss to Clemson in the playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes certainly belonged on the field with the Tigers, but couldn’t withstand an explosive Clemson offense.

Now, the Buckeyes head into the 2020 season as a contender for the National Championship. QB Justin Fields returns to lead another explosive offense.

But all eyes will be on the Buckeyes’ defense with Coombs now at the helm.