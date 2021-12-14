Ohio State Football Recruit Has A Message For Michigan

Ohio State fell to Michigan for the first time in a decade in the final 2021 regular season game for both Big Ten teams. The Wolverines dominated on both sides of the ball and claimed the East division title with the victory.

The loss was quite the shock for the Buckeyes, who have dominated the rivalry for most of the last two decades. The result kept Ohio State out of the Big Ten Championship, ending the school’s streak of four consecutive conference titles.

The entire Buckeyes program and even the program’s incoming recruits were fired up after the loss and promised to come back stronger than ever next season. One of Ohio State’s newest recruits even vowed to do all he could from letting the team lose to the Wolverines again.

Four-star defensive lineman Caden Curry made the pledge on Tuesday on CBS Sports after signing with the Buckeyes in the afternoon.

“It won’t happen again,” Curry said about Ohio State’s loss to Michigan this year, per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors.

Curry was asked about the Michigan rivalry on CBS sports. He quickly touched on the loss and said: "It won't happen again." — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) December 14, 2021

Curry’s promise will quickly endear him to the rest of the rabid Ohio State fanbase. The Buckeyes won’t settle for being the second-best team in the conference, especially not if Michigan is above them.

Curry should be able to give Ohio State’s defensive front an immediate boost upon his arrival. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman ranked as the No. 88 overall player and No. 14 defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

The four-star recruit adds to an already stacked group making way for Columbus next year. Ohio State boasts the fourth-ranked recruiting class for this cycle and the top-ranked one for the Big Ten.

That should give the Buckeyes a strong chance against any Michigan team in the seasons to come.