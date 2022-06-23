Ohio State Football Recruit Trolls Michigan: Fans React

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy reached out to Ohio State commit Bryson Rodgers. This conversation didn't go very far though.

Rodgers, a four-star wideout from Widegrass Ranch, clearly wasn't very interested in what Michigan's coaching staff had to offer.

After receiving a text from Bellamy, Rodgers responded: "Go Bucks."

Rodgers then shared screenshots of his conversation with Bellamy on Twitter.

"Well, ttun and their staff must not get the memo that I am committed to The Ohio State University," Rodgers wrote. "Mr. Ron Bellamy / the wide receiver coach there is a prime example here shown below. Lost a bit? Needs help? I have no clue. Silly goose. I'm a buckeye for life."

As you'd expect, Ohio State fans can't get enough of this interaction between Bellamy and Rodgers.

"Love to see it," one fan said.

Opposing fans, however, aren't so sure posting a screenshot of this text message was a smart idea.

"I get it but to do that for the clout and ability to screenshot it should not outweigh not burning bridges along your journey," a fan tweeted. "Never know what will happen in the next couple of years."

On the bright side, it's very apparent that Rodgers embraces the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State.

Rodgers will get the chance to face the Wolverines in the fall of 2023.