Ohio State Football Releases Epic Hype Video For Michigan Game

Ohio State football is already looking ahead to the 2021 season when it’ll finally get the opportunity to play Michigan.

The biggest game in college football was wiped from the upcoming weekend schedule following Tuesday’s breaking news. Michigan announced it didn’t meet the required amount of players to be eligible to play the Buckeyes this coming weekend due to positive tests and contact tracing. Barring any schedule changes, Ohio State and Michigan will have to wait until the end of the 2021 regular season to play each other.

Every college football fan knows how much “The Game” means to both teams. It’s the fiercest rivalry in college football. Ohio State football is already thinking about next year’s games versus the Wolverines.

The Buckeyes released an epic hype video Tuesday night, intended to preview this Saturday’s game. But now it serves as an early preview for Ohio State-Michigan next year.

Check it out below:

The Ga❌e isn't just played on one day. It's lived year round. It will be back.#GoBuckeyes #Fight pic.twitter.com/YLxXTsI49Y — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 9, 2020

This may be one of the best hype videos we’ve seen. Ohio State isn’t just winning on the football field – it also has one of the best video production teams in sports.

Obviously, it’s a massive disappointment the Buckeyes and Wolverines won’t square off this season. It’s safe to say next season’s rivalry game will be one of the most-anticipated of all-time.

The Buckeyes continue to seek out a potential opponent for this weekend to replace Michigan. The Wolverines, meanwhile, are trying to get their team-outbreak under control.