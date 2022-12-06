Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster.

According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal.

A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress is being courted by a number of major programs.

“The Buckeyes called a little after 4pm EST time and Thursday morning a source said the Buckeyes are ‘on him hard,'” Wiltfong said of Cypress this morning. “As things continue to shake out for Cypress, the source said that Ohio State is expected to be in the mix moving forward.”

Fentress is the top overall player in the portal, according to On3 Sports and 247Sports.

A graduate transfer, Cypress led the ACC in passes defensed this season with 14. He also made 39 tackles in nine games.

The 6-foot, 184-pound cover man is a Rock Hill, S.C. native.