Most analysts believe Ohio State is the clear-cut favorite to win the Big Ten. It’ll have the chance to validate those claims by making a statement in its season opener against Nebraska.

Ironically enough, the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers were allies back in August. Ryan Day and Scott Frost pushed hard for the Big Ten to reverse it original decision to postpone the 2020 season.

Shortly after the news broke that Nebraska and Ohio State will square off on the weekend of October 24, the Cornhuskers posted a hilarious message on Twitter.

Nebraska shared two clips from the movie Step Brothers, which is one of the most popular comedies over the past two decades.

The first clip features Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly saying “Did we just become best friends?” Then it switches over to the two actors fighting, symbolizing the upcoming showdown between Nebraska and Ohio State.

It didn’t take very long for the Buckeyes to respond to this tweet from the Cornhuskers, as they also shared a clip from Step Brothers. This time around it was Ferrell burying Reilly in the backyard.

Ohio State should be an overwhelming favorite against Nebraska.

Justin Fields and the Buckeyes have their sights set on winning a national title this year. Before they can think about winning it all though, they’ll need to take care of business against the Cornhuskers.