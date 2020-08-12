Ryan Day Says Ohio State ‘Still Exploring Options’ For Fall Season

Ryan Day won’t rule out the chance for an Ohio State football season this fall with the Big Ten’s decision yesterday. When asked during a zoom teleconference with reporters today, he said he and athletic director Gene Smith are “exploring all options.”

On Tuesday, the Big Ten football season was postponed. There will be no fall play, the conference announce, with hopes that a spring season can happen. Day’s predecessor Urban Meyer is among those who thinks a spring season is untenable, but the current Buckeyes head coach isn’t totally shooting that option down either.

“We’ve got to start it as soon as we can,” Day said on the call, per WKYC.com. “I think starting the first week of January would be the way to go.”

As you’d imagine, most football people would still prefer to play in the fall, if that is at all possible. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren aggressively shot down the idea of Nebraska football playing outside of the league this fall. Still, Day isn’t giving up on the notion for Ohio State football.

.@OhioStateFB head coach Ryan Day is still exploring options for the Buckeyes to play this fall. pic.twitter.com/bo1QF9SYMZ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 12, 2020

“There are still a lot of unknowns,” Day added, via the Dayton Daily News. “We’re asking all the questions, pushing the envelope, making sure it’s safe to (play) and turning over every stone.”

Ryan Day has maintained that he’d look at an independent schedule if the fall season was canceled, in the days leading up to the Big Ten’s decision. That would almost definitely preclude the Buckeyes from participating in any spring season, which would have to be a non-starter for the Big Ten. Even so, it is notable that Ohio State is even considering exploring the options, given how forceful Warren was in his Nebraska response.

Another of the pressing issues facing Ohio State football after the Big Ten announcement is the future of quarterback Justin Fields, a projected top 2021 NFL Draft pick. “I think Justin wants to see what the schedule is,” Day told reporters. Day said it is his staff’s job to help Fields plan what his next few months look like, and keep him aware of his options.

[Dayton Daily News]