Urban Meyer Loved Ryan Day’s Response To Michigan Question

Ohio State football is facing an unprecedented season, with the Big Ten cancelling football for the fall and aiming to move for a 2021 spring season. Even so, Ryan Day isn’t about to start getting lazy with his principles.

The Buckeyes head coach held a virtual press conference on Wednesday, amid all of the chaos within the Big Ten. At first, he signaled that Ohio State would prepare for a spring season, but was also looking into potential fall options. Athletic director Gene Smith later backed off of that idea.

“I wonder if you’ve had a chance, at any point, to think big picture about the challenge that you’re facing?” Lori Schmidt of 614NOW.com asked Day during the presser. “This is very different than preparing for Michigan. The community, your team, yourself, you’re all facing something that’s unprecedented. Have you ever taken a moment to think about that?”

Ryan Day, trained well by his former boss Urban Meyer, didn’t miss a beat. “Lori, it’s ‘Team Up North,’ please don’t use that word,” he quickly responded. Meyer, who made sure the focus was always on the Michigan rivalry (to incredible success) responded to a clip of Day’s answer, calling it “awesome.”

Like any college football coach, Ryan Day would definitely rather be playing this fall. As far as they go, he’s done a pretty good job in his messaging about COVID-19 since it really took hold in March.

A few weeks after the virus shut down sports in the country, Day took to Twitter to share some mental health “coaching” tips for Buckeye fans dealing with the devastating virus. In April, he was part of an Ohio State athletics group, along with men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann and Gene Smith, making a significant donation to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

With things pushed to the spring semester, Day says he hopes Ohio State football and the Big Ten can get things started in January. We’ll see how the league decides to proceed after this week’s landmark decision.