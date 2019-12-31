Ohio State Football Sends Thank You Message To Fans

Ohio State football didn’t end 2019 on a high note, but the year was still a good one for the Buckeyes.

The transition from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day could not have gone smoother, as Ohio State ran through the regular season and won the Big Ten title. Come 2020, the Buckeyes will be the conference favorite and a playoff contender once again.

This morning, the official Ohio State football Twitter account thanked all the program’s fans for their support this year.

“Thank you Buckeye Nation for your support during the 2019 season. You were there every step of the way, and for that we are forever grateful. We’ll see you in 2020. GO BUCKS,” the tweet reads.

Thank you Buckeye Nation for your support during the 2019 season. You were there every step of the way, and for that we are forever grateful. We’ll see you in 2020. GO BUCKS!#GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/iNj6H59i9U — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 31, 2019

As we said above, there’s no reason why 2020 won’t be good to the Buckeyes. They return a potential Heisman favorite at quarterback, talent all over the field and bring in the No. 3 recruiting class in the country.

Expectations will once again be high in Columbus.