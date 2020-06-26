3 Ohio State Players Named To Preseason All-American Team

After losing in the College Football Playoff in 2019, Ohio State is bringing a rejuvenated roster with several preseason All-Americans to make another national title run in 2020.

On Thursday, Sporting News released their “2020 College Football Preseason All-American Team.” Ohio State fans will be pleased to know that several Buckeyes stars made the final cut.

Offensive guard Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade made Sporting News‘ First Team. Quarterback Justin Fields earned a Second-Team selection, but lost the top spot to Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

Davis’ spot should come as no surprise at all. As a sophomore in 2019, Davis earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors and was a consensus All-American.

.@sportingnews Preseason All-American team is here! A loaded roster heading into 2020 https://t.co/d3f9uv68MG pic.twitter.com/lb6gsTVIk8 — Bill Bender (@BillBender92) June 25, 2020

Wade was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2019 after a breakout year at Ohio State. He had the option of going to the NFL, but chose to stay for one more year. But a big year could propel him all the way into the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

As for Fields, his spot on the preseason All-American team should go without saying. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in his first year as a starter and nearly led Ohio State to the national title game. Fields’ final stats for the 2019 season included 3,273 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, a 67.2-percent completion rate, and ten rushing touchdowns.

The Buckeyes may have lost a number of starters, but they’ll be a team to be reckoned with in 2020.

Which Ohio State players do you think should have made the Preseason All-America list?

[Sporting News]