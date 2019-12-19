Ohio State Football Star Has A Message For Utah

Earlier Thursday, the Utah Utes trolled Ohio State after flipping one of the Buckeyes top commitment. The Utes scored arguably their biggest win of the off-season, with the flip of Clark Phillips.

The four-star corner out of California committed to Ohio State in June before walking it back during his commitment announcement. The departure of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who took the head coaching job at Boston College, likely didn’t help the Buckeyes.

Following the flip of Phillips, Utah decided to troll Ohio State by saying “THE University of Utah.” Star corner Jeff Okudah didn’t take kindly to the Utah football program trolling the Buckeyes.

“Don’t do that…Lol,” Okudah said on Twitter.

The Buckeyes won’t be crying themselves to sleep on Thursday night. Phillips is certainly a loss, but the Buckeyes’ class is still ranked No. 3 in the 2020 cycle, and tops in the Big Ten, per 247Sports‘ composite rankings. The Buckeyes also signed the No. 5 safety in the 2020 class, Lathan Ransom.

Utah, meanwhile, owns the No. 49 recruiting class in the 2020 cycle. Phillips is the No. 47 player in the country and the No. 4 player at his position.

Ohio State is busy preparing for a battle with Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.