Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 19: Ohio State Buckeyes take the field prior to the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Ohio Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather.

Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate.

"Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little under the weather. He’s good. He’s straight. He’s going to be ready to go."

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, meanwhile, pointed out that Williams just received a heavy workload during Monday's practice session.

"Miyan had a really good go yesterday, the most work he's had to date," Wilson said

Williams has been really productive for Ohio State this season. He has 817 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 125 carries.

Although he's feeling under the weather, Williams' main concern is the leg injury he has been dealing with since November.

If Ohio State is going to upset Georgia this weekend, it'll most likely need Williams as close to full strength as possible.