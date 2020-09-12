Ohio State Football Sums Up Its Thoughts On 2020

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes would’ve been playing the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium today were it not for a worldwide pandemic. Instead, the Buckeyes are watching Saturday’s slate of college football action from the couch.

The Big Ten decided last month to postpone the fall football season. The hope is that the conference could begin a conference-only season as soon as January of 2021. Some speculate and hope the Big Ten could reverse course and play football as soon as late October.

For now, though, Ohio State and the Big Ten will have to wait a few more months to get back on the gridiron. To make matters worse, college football’s 2020 season – including the likes of the ACC, Big 12 and SEC – is in full swing on Saturday.

It’s a tough day for Buckeye Nation knowing Ohio State was supposed to play the Oregon Ducks today. Ohio State football’s Twitter account had a perfect tweet to sum up how so many of us feel about 2020. Take a look below.

Ohio State likely won’t play football for the rest of the year. But at least the ACC and Big 12 seasons started this week.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Big Ten handles the whole delayed-season fiasco. There’s growing speculation the conference could come together, once again, and reverse course. The hope is that the Big Ten could begin its season as soon as late October.

If the Big Ten’s able to do so, Ohio State football would still have a shot at earning a College Football Playoff berth.

For now, though, the Buckeyes need to watch all of college football’s action from the comfort of their own homes.