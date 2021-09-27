Look: Ohio State Football Unveils New Alternate Uniform

The Ohio State football program has always been well-known for producing some of the best uniforms in college football. On Monday, the team revealed that it would be debuting its latest set of new threads next month.

Ohio State announced on Monday that it will wear all-scarlet “Color Rush” uniforms for its home game against Penn State on Oct. 30. The jerseys prominently feature the Buckeyes primary color and are reminiscent of the “Color Rush” jerseys that have appeared in the NFL in recent years.

Next month against the Nittany Lions, Ohio State will be clad in scarlet jerseys, pants, base layers, gloves and spikes, with a small striping pattern on the shoulders and legs of the uniform. The Buckeyes will keep their iconic silver helmets for the clash against Penn State.

Here’s a look at the new Ohio State “Color Rush” uniforms:

In Ohio State’s announcement, the school encouraged fans to “Scarlet the Shoe” by wearing scarlet apparel for the Buckeyes’ match-up with Penn State. As of right now, the top programs are ranked among the top 11 teams in the country, so the game will be an important one for both sides.

The kickoff time and television listing for the Ohio State-Penn State game has yet to be announced as both Big Ten East rivals still have a few weeks to go until the meeting. However, college football fans everywhere will be circling Oct. 30 on the calendar to see the Buckeyes new alternate uniforms in action in a pivotal division game.