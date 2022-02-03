Ohio State Football Veteran Announces He’s Transferring

In four seasons at Ohio State, cornerback Sevyn Banks has shown the skills to become a solid player at the next level. But rather than go to the NFL or stay at Ohio State, Banks wants to continue playing elsewhere.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Banks announced that he has an injury and will be withdrawing his name from the 2022 NFL Draft. He then announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal and thanked the Buckeyes for years of friendship.

“I will be Entering The NCAA Transfer Portal – leaving my options open to wherever God leads me to dominate into a Greater Chapter of my College Career. Whether it’s here at The Ohio State or going Beyond – Thank You, Always a Buckeye,” Banks wrote.

In his four seasons at Ohio State, Banks had 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, 10 passes defended and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Banks also scored a touchdown on a punt return against Michigan in their legendary 62-39 route in 2018.

Sevyn Banks was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in 2018 and served as a backup for his first two years with the Buckeyes.

He finally got his chance to start in 2020 and had a superb year. Banks played every game in the pandemic-shortened season and had seven tackles against Alabama in the national title game.

Assuming Banks fully recovers from his injury, he could be a big pickup for any team looking for a starting cornerback.

