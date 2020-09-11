One of the biggest stars in the Big Ten has made a tough decision regarding his college career. On Friday, Ohio State football offensive lineman Wyatt Davis revealed that he’ll declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Davis announced his decision to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. The redshirt junior would have loved to play with his fellow Buckeyes this year, but the pandemic obviously threw a wrench in those plans.

Most draft analysts have Davis graded as a first-round selection. He’d be a nice addition to any team in need of help at offensive guard.

When discussing his decision to declare for the NFL Draft, Davis also mentioned how heartbreaking it’s been to not have the chance to compete for a national title.

“I believe that we would have won the national championship this year,” Davis told Thamel. “It’s really unfortunate. I feel for all those guys, especially the younger players going into this year having that taken away from them. It’s tough, but we are in a pandemic. It’s just really unfortunate. We had something really special.”

News: Ohio State star offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, a potential first round pick, tells @YahooSports he's declaring for the NFL draft. He calls not playing this season "really heartbreaking." He's the first Buckeye to announce he's turning pro. https://t.co/hQrg0mNg9Z — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 11, 2020

Davis played in 28 games from 2018-20, after redshirting as a true freshman, starting the final 16 of his Ohio State football career. He took over a starting role in the final two games of his redshirt freshman season, and developed into an elite lineman last season as a sophomore.

The timing of this announcement is interesting since Ryan Day just sent a letter to the Big Ten asking the conference to consider reversing its decision on the 2020 season.

Davis might not be the only Ohio State football star to declare for the draft in the coming weeks. Justin Fields and Shaun Wade will have tough decisions to make this year if the Big Ten doesn’t reverse its decision.

For now, the Buckeyes will just say goodbye to Davis, who was such a force on the offensive line during the team’s magical campaign in 2019.

