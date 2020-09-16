Report: Another Ohio State Star Reconsidering Opt-Out After Big Ten Announcement

If the Big Ten football season was pushed to the spring, Ohio State football would likely miss a number of key players. NFL Draft hopefuls Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis are among the league’s top players who had already opted out for the season.

The timeline changed drastically today. Now, the Big Ten will start its season the weekend of Oct. 23-24, with daily antigen testing for players beginning on Sept. 30.

Everyone will be tested before each practice and game, according to the Big Ten football announcement. The protocols will be strict, and teams could miss time with 7.5-percent of people, and 5-percent of tests coming back positive over seven days. Given the hestiency with which the Big Ten approached playing this year at all, it is not surprising to see them adopt these kinds of protocols.

With the news of Big Ten football starting back up, we’re beginning to see major players who opted out reconsidering their decisions. Cornerback Shaun Wade and his father have weighed in on the possibility that he suits back up for the Buckeyes this fall. Now, Wyatt Davis, an elite offensive lineman for Ohio State football, is doing the same.

Wyatt Davis, Ohio State offensive lineman who opted out recently, just called AD Gene Smith in the middle of the zoom call. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) September 16, 2020

Earlier today, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said that both Wade and Davis are considering a return to the team, with the news. That would be a huge boon for both sides of the ball.

Ryan Day said Ohio State is still in contact with Davis, Wade and their families. "They both shared with me that they wanted to play football with their teammates and now the opportunity is here." — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) September 16, 2020

It is unclear whether those players, or the others who opted out and are now reconsidering, signed with agents, under the assumption that they would not have a college football season to play in the fall. That would bring another hurdle into things, though you’d hope the Big Ten would understand given the situation.

With regards to a player who opted out and signed with an agent. If that player wants to come back, depending on what was exchanged, the student-athlete can try to go through the Student-Athlete Reinstatement process to gain back eligibility if he wants to play this season. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) September 16, 2020

So far, we don’t have anything official on these Ohio State football stars. Today has been an eventful one though, it wouldn’t surprise to see something more on their situations by end of day.

[Tom VanHaaren]