Report: Another Ohio State Star Reconsidering Opt-Out After Big Ten Announcement

Ohio State football standout offensive lineman Wyatt Davis.ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Wyatt Davis #52 of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles with Jordan Glasgow #29 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

If the Big Ten football season was pushed to the spring, Ohio State football would likely miss a number of key players. NFL Draft hopefuls Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis are among the league’s top players who had already opted out for the season.

The timeline changed drastically today. Now, the Big Ten will start its season the weekend of Oct. 23-24, with daily antigen testing for players beginning on Sept. 30.

Everyone will be tested before each practice and game, according to the Big Ten football announcement. The protocols will be strict, and teams could miss time with 7.5-percent of people, and 5-percent of tests coming back positive over seven days. Given the hestiency with which the Big Ten approached playing this year at all, it is not surprising to see them adopt these kinds of protocols.

With the news of Big Ten football starting back up, we’re beginning to see major players who opted out reconsidering their decisions. Cornerback Shaun Wade and his father have weighed in on the possibility that he suits back up for the Buckeyes this fall. Now, Wyatt Davis, an elite offensive lineman for Ohio State football, is doing the same.

Earlier today, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said that both Wade and Davis are considering a return to the team, with the news. That would be a huge boon for both sides of the ball.

It is unclear whether those players, or the others who opted out and are now reconsidering, signed with agents, under the assumption that they would not have a college football season to play in the fall. That would bring another hurdle into things, though you’d hope the Big Ten would understand given the situation.

So far, we don’t have anything official on these Ohio State football stars. Today has been an eventful one though, it wouldn’t surprise to see something more on their situations by end of day.

