It may be the offseason, but Ohio State woke the college football world up on Thursday. The Buckeyes’ latest scheduling addition has fans drooling over the program’s future schedules.

Ohio State will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2027 and 2028 in a home-and-home series. The two marquee programs will first meet in Columbus at Ohio State before heading to Tuscaloosa to play in Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2028.

The Buckeyes haven’t been afraid to schedule major non-conference opponents in coming years. Ohio State’s future non-conference schedules include contests against Oregon, Notre Dame, Washington, Texas, Georgia and now, Alabama.

Ryan Day’s program will begin its tough slate of non-conference series this season against the Ducks. The Week 2 match-up is already considered one of the most anticipated non-conference contests in recent college football history. Take a look at the rest of Ohio State’s future non-conference schedules below.

Upcoming Power 5 Series@OhioStateFB

2020 – at Oregon

2021 – Oregon

2022 – Notre Dame

2023 – at Notre Dame

2024 – at Washington

2025 – at Texas

2025 – Washington

2026 – Texas

2027 – Alabama

2028 – at Alabama

2030 – at Georgia

2031 – Georgia — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) June 18, 2020

Ohio State has taken an interesting approach to its scheduling strategy. The College Football Playoff committee has clearly valued overall record over strength of schedule. But perhaps the Buckeyes are anticipating a change to the playoff format.

The future playoff format could feature eight teams as opposed to the current four-team playoff. A wider field would allow teams more leniency when it comes to non-conference scheduling. And as we’re well-aware, college football could use more marquee non-conference series.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes deserve major props for their efforts to schedule premier opponents in coming years.