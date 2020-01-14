Ohio State Freshman Has Strong Message During National Title Game

Ohio State was one possession away from punching its ticket into this year’s national championship. Although the pain from losing to Clemson in the semifinal still lingers, the Buckeyes appear ready to use that as motivation for next season.

The Buckeyes went through the regular season and Big Ten Championship without a loss. Head coach Ryan Day did an incredible job replacing Urban Meyer.

Despite suffering a heartbreaking loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, the future is certainly bright for Ohio State.

Freshman safety Bryson Shaw went on Twitter to let Buckeye Nation that he plans on using last month’s loss as fuel for 2020.

“This pain gonna make us monsters,” Shaw said on Twitter.

It certainly sounds like Ohio State will be contending for a spot in the College Football Playoff next season.

This pain gonna make us monsters 🤬🤬🤬 — Bryson shaw (@bshaw272727) January 14, 2020

Shaw is a three-star recruit from Maryland. He was the No. 45 safety and No. 9 recruit from his state, per 247Sports.

Ohio State will lose a bunch of talent to the NFL Draft, such as Chase Young and J.K. Dobbins. However, the offense will still have dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields to rely on.

Do you think Ohio State will be playing in next year’s national title game?