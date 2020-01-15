Ohio State Freshman Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

A bunch of starting jobs at Ohio State are slated to open up in 2020. Especially at defensive end, where a starting pass rush job is waiting to open now that Chase Young is off to the NFL. But defensive end Alex Williams is deciding that he wants to take on the task of getting a starting job elsewhere.

First reported by Yahoo! Sports reporter Pete Thamel and confirmed by The Spun, Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Williams is coming off a redshirt freshman year where he had eight tackles in three games.

247Sports rated Williams as the No. 615 overall prospect in the Class of 2018. He was the No. 34 weak-side defensive end in the nation, and the No. 26 prospect from the state of Ohio.

Williams initially committed to play at West Virginia, but he flipped his commitment to Ohio State in 2017.

Source: Ohio State's Alex Williams is in the NCAA transfer portal. He just finished his redshirt freshman year. He was a three-star defensive line recruit. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 15, 2020

But heading into 2020, it certainly appears that Williams was set to be buried on the depth chart.

Zach Harrison, Jonathon Cooper, Tyreke Smith, Tyler Friday, Noah Potter and Javontae Jean-Baptiste are all competing for similar jobs next season. Beating out all of them would be tough for anyone.

Now that he’s in the transfer portal, where will Alex Williams suit up in 2020?