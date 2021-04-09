The Spun

Ohio State Freshman Has Reportedly Been Impressing His Teammates Already

Ohio State knew it was adding a potential-packed player to its roster this spring in Jack Sawyer. However, the coaching staff might be a bit surprised by how quickly he’s developing.

Sawyer, the No. 4 overall recruit from the 2021 class, is already making an impact at Ohio State. In fact, he’s receiving compliments from some of the key veterans on the roster.

Defensive end Zach Harrison told the media today that he’s “real impressed” by Sawyer. He thinks the five-star recruit will be a “special player” at Ohio State.

Tyreke Smith also mentioned that Sawyer has been impressive thus far at spring camp.

Ohio State players aren’t the only ones noticing Sawyer’s skillset at camp. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson raved about the talented freshman this Friday.

“I like where he’s at right now,” Johnson said. “There’s no doubt about that. He’s going to be a special player down the road.”

Over the past few years, Ohio State has developed more defensive players than almost every school in the country.

The last two Defensive Rookie of the Year winners were actually former Ohio State defensive linemen, Nick Bosa and Chase Young.

Sawyer still has plenty of work to do before he reaches Bosa or Young’s status, but the Ohio native is off to an incredible start.


