Garrett Wilson Reveals His Pick For The Heisman Trophy

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been a force this season as part of the Buckeyes’ three-headed monster at wideout with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave.

Yet when it comes to the Heisman candidate on the OSU roster, Wilson says the man throwing him the ball is the only one that matters.

Asked today if he feels he should be in contention for college football’s most prestigious award, Wilson said no and advocated for quarterback C.J. Stroud to win the Heisman.

Does Garrett Wilson think he should be a Heisman candidate? "Nah, it's gotta be the QB. … He makes me look good." — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) November 16, 2021

After starting the year slow and battling through an ailing shoulder, Stroud has been on fire the last six games. The freshman signal caller has passed for 22 touchdowns and only two interceptions in that timeframe.

For the season, Stroud has amassed 3,036 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Recently, he surpassed Alabama’s Bryce Young as the betting favorite to win the Heisman.

Stroud will have a chance to cement his Heisman case against a pair of top-10 opponents to close out the regular season. Ohio State faces No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday, and No. 6 Michigan on November 27.