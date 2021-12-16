Ohio State Gets Big Return On Defense For 2022

The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t make the College Football Playoff this season following a tough loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the final regular season game of the year.

At least one Ohio State player isn’t ready to leave the school with that being his final game in the scarlet and gray. Ohio State defensive back Ronnie Hickman announced he plans to be back next season.

Despite being draft eligible, Hickman told reporters on Thursday he’ll be back for the 2022 season.

“Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman, who is NFL Draft eligible, said he plans to be back with the Buckeyes next year,” Buckeyes beat writer Patrick Murphy said.

During the regular season, Hickman racked up 95 total tackles – with 53 solo. He also added one sack, a forced fumble, and two interceptions.

Hickman played an integral part in the defense as he had four games with at least 10 or more total tackles. The last of which came against the Wolverines when he finished with 12 total tackles.