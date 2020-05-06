Ohio Governor Comments On The College Football Season

This fall, it looks like we will have NFL football, in some form or another. College football is another matter entirely, even for massive programs like Ohio State.

Right now, a number of options are being floated for the upcoming season, amid our current public health crisis. Obviously, most want the season to start on time in September. That may not be possible.

Beyond that, there is a chance we see a season start in October, or even as late as the spring. There are now talks about seasons without certain teams, as schools take different approaches to the fall semester. Plenty of things are on the table.

Local and state governments will have an outsized influence on whatever happens. In Ohio, governor Mike DeWine has been about as aggressive as any in trying to control the virus. As we inch towards the fall, he will have to figure out what makes most sense for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Right now, he clearly maintains that it is too early to know anything.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tells us it's too early to know if college football will return in his state this fall. "I don’t think we know. Anyone who tells you they know is making it up. I’m not going to make it up." — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 6, 2020

College football presents a challenge that the NFL doesn’t have to deal with. While some major universities have rolled out plans to have students back on campus this fall, it obviously depends on curtailing the virus and avoiding a major additional wave.

If students aren’t on campus, it becomes almost impossible to justify bringing football players to campus to practice, and eventually play, especially as unpaid amateur non-employees, as the NCAA and its member schools are so hellbent on selling them as.

Hopefully in a few months things will be very under control, and we can start getting back to a semblance of normalcy in the sports world. As of now, DeWine is right: we just don’t know.

