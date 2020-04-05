Ohio State sophomore guard Luther Muhammad will enter the NCAA transfer portal. The Buckeyes announced the news moments ago.

A four-star prospect in the class of 2018, Muhammad appeared in 64 games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons, starting 56. He averaged 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

This season, Muhammad improved his overall shooting percentage from 37.3 to 43.8, though his three-point shooting dropped from 37.5 percent to 34.1. He knocked down 85 percent of his free throws.

Muhammad reached double figures in points 10 times this season and 22 times in his Buckeye career. He scored 22 points in a late-season win over Maryland.

Muhammad is the second Ohio State guard to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Freshman D.J. Carton did the same last month.

Unless Muhammad receives an NCAA waiver, he will have to sit out the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-3 guard will then have two seasons of eligibility remaining, beginning in 2021-22.