Ohio State Had A Big Role In The AFC Championship Game

Joshua Perry and Vonn Bell raise a Big Ten sign after the conference championship win for Ohio State over Wisconsin in 2014.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals reached the Super Bowl today for the first time in 33 years. Fittingly, the team’s Ohio State products had a major impact.

Most notably, safety Vonn Bell had the key interception in overtime, which set up the game-winning field goal. But he wasn’t alone in making his presence felt.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard registered eight tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. Cornerback Eli Apple had a key tackle on Tyreek Hill on the final play before halftime, keeping a touchdown off the board.

And of course, there was quarterback Joe Burrow, throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns. The reason why we aren’t putting Burrow over Bell is because even though he began his career at OSU and saw time with the Buckeyes, his career blew up after he transferred to LSU.

Oh, and we also can’t forget offensive lineman Isaiah Prince, who starts for the Bengals.

For Ohio State fans who also love the Bengals, today was a day to remember forever.

The only things that can top it are the Buckeyes winning the College Football Playoff or the Bengals winning their first Super Bowl two weeks from now.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.