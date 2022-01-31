Ohio State Had A Big Role In The AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals reached the Super Bowl today for the first time in 33 years. Fittingly, the team’s Ohio State products had a major impact.

Most notably, safety Vonn Bell had the key interception in overtime, which set up the game-winning field goal. But he wasn’t alone in making his presence felt.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard registered eight tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. Cornerback Eli Apple had a key tackle on Tyreek Hill on the final play before halftime, keeping a touchdown off the board.

And of course, there was quarterback Joe Burrow, throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns. The reason why we aren’t putting Burrow over Bell is because even though he began his career at OSU and saw time with the Buckeyes, his career blew up after he transferred to LSU.

Oh, and we also can’t forget offensive lineman Isaiah Prince, who starts for the Bengals.

Eli Apple saved the touchdown before halftime. Sam Hubbard got two huge sacks near the end. Vonn Bell picked off Mahomes in overtime. And Joe Burrow led the game-winning drive. The Buckeyes won the AFC Championship game. 🌰 — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) January 30, 2022

ISAIAH PRINCE IS GOING TO BE A STARTING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN IN THE SUPER BOWL #OhioState — Gabe Burggraf (@GabeBurggraf) January 30, 2022

For Ohio State fans who also love the Bengals, today was a day to remember forever.

The only things that can top it are the Buckeyes winning the College Football Playoff or the Bengals winning their first Super Bowl two weeks from now.