Ohio State Has 1-Word Message After Ryan Day’s Statement

The Ohio State Buckeyes refuse to give up on this season. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day released a statement that was clearly directed for the Big Ten.

“While I understand the Big Ten Conference’s decision to postpone the football season because of health and safety considerations, the communication of information from the Big Ten following the decision has been disappointing and often unclear,” Day wrote in his statement. “However, we still have an opportunity to give our young men what they have worked so hard for: a chance to safely compete for a national championship this fall.”

Day’s statement really hit home for all those wanting to watch the Big Ten play football this year. He mentioned how his players would ask why they aren’t allowed to suit up this fall, but other conferences can.

“These young men and their parents have asked so many questions that I do not have the answer to, but the one that hurts the most is ‘Why can these other teams and players play and we can’t?’ Duke is playing Notre Dame and Clemson is playing Wake Forest this weekend. Our players want to know: why can’t they play?”

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren hasn’t responded yet to this statement, but Ohio State’s official Twitter account already has.

The Buckeyes posted a short clip of Day motivating his team with the caption: “Fight.”

Pressure is mounting on the Big Ten, that’s for sure. It’s tough to tell if it’s enough to make the conference change its decision though.

The Big Ten needs to play by October in order for its teams to be eligible for the College Football Playoff.

We’ll see if the Buckeyes can claw their way to a fall season.