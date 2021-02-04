Ohio State Has College Football’s Top 2 Returning Wide Receivers

The Ohio State Buckeyes may be losing Justin Fields, but they’re well-positioned to be an explosive offense once again with their top wide receivers returning.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Buckeyes boast the top two wide receivers in all of college football heading into 2021. Chris Olave comes in first, while Garrett Wilson comes in second.

Olave had 50 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games for the Buckeyes. The year before, he had 49 catches for 849 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Wilson nearly matched Olave step for step. He had 43 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns for the Buckeyes. He also proved to be dangerous in the running game, picking up 67 yards on just two carries.

There’s no question that Ohio State has one of the best collections of weapons in college football right now. The only thing that fans have to wonder about is who will be throwing Olave, Wilson and the others the ball next season.

C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller III and Kyle McCord are all superb prospects. And succeeding in 2021 will be a lot easier with two receivers as reliable as Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson on the receiving end of a pass.

We saw how DeVonta Smith was able to elevate the play of Mac Jones at Alabama. Perhaps one of the Ohio State wide receivers can have a similar effect on the Buckeyes in 2021.

Who is better right now: Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson?