Ohio State Has Paused All Voluntary Workouts For Athletes

College football programs have paused their voluntary workouts for student-athletes due to positive COVID-19 test. The latest school to put its workouts on hold is Ohio State.

On Wednesday, the Buckeyes announced that all voluntary workouts are indefinitely postponed on campus. Obviously this is a huge concern for the entire sport, as training camp is scheduled to begin next month.

The Buckeyes released their health protocols in a statement, saying any athlete that tests positive for coronavirus has to isolate for at least 14 days. As for which players tested positive, the school announced that it will not share that information.

“The university is not sharing cumulative COVID-19 information publicly as it could lead to the identification of specific individuals and compromise their medical privacy,” Ohio State said in a statement. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority.”

The NCAA currently plans on starting the college football season in September. That could change though since this is a fluid situation.

Ohio State planned on starting required workouts soon, but we’d have to imagine that will get pushed back after this development.

Earlier today, the Ivy League announced that fall sports won’t be happening this year. It’s uncertain if they’ll get pushed back to the spring, but either way it’s not ideal for the rest of college football.

We’d certainly love to see college football this year, yet the recent updates haven’t been promising.