Georgia fans aren’t over Justin Fields’ decision to transfer away from the Bulldogs for Ohio State. Several fans taunted the talented quarterback on Saturday. But the Buckeyes have come to Fields’ defense.

Several Georgia fans taunted Fields with a sign during ESPN’s College GameDay. The sign reads: “How does it feel watching GameDay on yo couch, Justin Fields.”

Take a look below:

It looks like SEC fans may have missed the news out of the Big Ten – which makes sense considering the SEC believes its the only conference that matters. For those that missed it, the Big Ten will be playing football this fall. In fact, the conference’s season begins in just three weeks.

To make matters worse for Georgia fans taunting Fields, the Ohio State star quarterback took the practice field on Saturday. So no, Georgia fans, Fields wasn’t watching College GameDay on his couch, let alone watching any TV at all, on Saturday morning. He was on the practice field with a team suited for a national championship run this season.

Ohio State football had the perfect response to the College GameDay sign. Take a look below.

Georgia clearly can’t get over the fact Justin Fields left the Bulldogs for powerhouse Ohio State. But Georgia and its fans may want to focus more on Saturday’s game.

The Bulldogs will face a talented Auburn team on Saturday evening. To make matters worse, Georgia’s quarterback situation is a mess.

The Justin Fields-less Georgia Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. As for the Buckeyes, they’ll continue to prepare for their upcoming 2020 fall season.