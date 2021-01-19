Ohio State’s Defense Gets A Major Boost For 2021

Ohio State football will have some major holes to fill in 2021, but the Buckeyes have gotten some good news in recent days. The latest comes from defensive lineman Haskell Garrett, a major contributor up front for OSU.

Garrett played eight games for the Buckeyes this year, in what was his true senior season. He had 20 tackles, with four tackles for loss and two sacks on the season. He also returned an interception for a touchdown on the year.

Now, he joins Chris Olave, Jeremy Ruckert, Tyreke Smith, Thayer Munford, and other Buckeyes who will return in 2021. Garrett is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to players due to COVID-19.

“Aloha Buckeye nation. 2020 was a crazy year,” Garrett said in a video posted to Twitter. “Not only did I go through trials and tribulations but our team did. Throughout a lot of prayer, and self-talk, and conversations with my family, we have decided to return for another year at The Ohio State. See you soon, and go Bucks.”

Haskell Garrett played the season after being injured in a shooting in late August. Luckily he was able to make a full recovery in time for the delayed 2020 Big Ten season.

Now he looks to build on his best season as a Buckeye so far, and play a fifth year for Ryan Day and his staff, as they seek to retool and once again make a run at the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff.

Ohio State will be losing quarterback Justin Fields, cornerback Shaun Wade, and offensive linemen Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis. There’s plenty of work for Day and his staff as we approach the 2021 season.

[Haskell Garrett]