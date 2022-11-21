Ohio State Hosting Major Quarterback Recruit On Saturday

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

This weekend's game against Michigan will be a major recruiting opportunity for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes will host a number of major prospects, including, according to reports, a four-star quarterback committed elsewhere.

Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs quarterback Lincoln Kienholz will reportedly be in Columbus this weekend. Kienholz has been committed to Washington since June.

“Right now I’m still 100 percent committed to Washington,” Kienholz told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. “I want to take this visit as an opportunity to go check it out and if I really like it go from there. Right now it’s a possibility.”

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Kienholz is the No. 24 quarterback in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

The MaxPreps South Dakota High School Player of the Year as a senior, Kienholz threw for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,436 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Ohio State currently has four-star quarterback Brock Glenn committed for 2023, but the Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School product has reportedly been looking elsewhere in recent days.