What Ohio State-Illinois Cancellation Means For Big Ten Championship, College Football Playoff

Ohio State’s game at Illinois is off tomorrow. The Buckeyes were set to play the Fighting Illini at noon, but due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, the game has been canceled outright.

The program announced that Ryan Day had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was set to miss the game, like Nick Saban is down at the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

Now, the game is off entirely. Big Ten cancellations won’t be made up this year, as the league started so late that it couldn’t build byes and make-up games into its schedules. That is very important for the Buckeyes’ hopes to make the conference title game, and add to its College Football Playoff resume.

Per Big Ten rules this year, a team must play six games to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship, unless the average number of games played by conference teams falls below six. Ohio State has only played four games, with two left to play now: at Michigan State and vs. Michigan the next two weeks. If either is canceled, whether due to the ongoing issues at OSU or within either Michigan program, the Buckeyes’ chances to play the conference title game are probably shot, even if they remain undefeated.

If either of Ohio State’s remaining two games – Dec. 5 at Michigan State & Dec. 12 vs. Michigan – are canceled, Buckeyes would be ineligible for Big Ten title game, but ironically could still be chosen for @CFBPlayoff berth — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 28, 2020

As McMurphy notes, this doesn’t preclude the selection committee from putting the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff, but it may be tough to justify if they’re only 5-0 and other teams in contention have won nine or 10 games.

Indiana is 4-1, with a close loss to Ohio State, while Maryland is 2-1. This weekend’s Big Ten East game between those two teams now has extreme importance, as the Hoosiers could conceivably take over at Big Ten East champions if they keep winning and Ohio State is ineligible.

Out West, Northwestern is 5-0 and has basically all of the major challenges in the division behind them. They have three games remaining, with a trip to Michigan State on deck this Saturday.