Ohio State Insider Reports When Players Will Return To Campus

On Tuesday night, Ohio State Buckeyes fans, and college football fans in general, received some great news.

According to a report from Bucknuts, 247Sports’ Ohio State site, Buckeyes football players will be back on campus shortly. What does “shortly” mean?

Well, according to the report, Ohio State football players will return to campus on June 8. That’s right, in just a few weeks, the team’s players will reportedly start gearing up for the 2020 season.

“Bucknuts has been informed that Ohio State’s football players will report back to campus on Monday, June 8,” the report reads.

Great news here for Ohio State fans (and college football fans in general): https://t.co/88zP5NAVxm #Buckeyes — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) May 19, 2020

Ohio State started spring ball earlier this offseason in March. After just three practices health concerns shut down the college football offseason before it even started.

The Big Ten suspended organized team activities until at least June 1. However, the latest report from 247Sports suggests the conference will allow players to return to campus not long after.

Ryan Day took over as head coach of the Buckeyes before the 2019 season. In his lone season in charge of the team, Day led the team to a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth.

If not for a questionable call in the playoff semifinal against Clemson, the Buckeyes might have been playing for a national title.

Instead, Day and company have revenge on their minds as they head into the 2020 campaign.

Is another playoff run in store?