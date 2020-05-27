On Tuesday night, college football fans decided to play a hypothetical game of “what if” regarding former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

One fan asked what if Urban Meyer took over Penn State, instead of going to Ohio State in 2011. Instead, Meyer took his talents to the Buckeyes, while current Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien took over at Penn State.

Ohio State insider Ari Wasserman suggested Meyer would have turned Penn State into a recruiting power. Later, another fan asked how long it would take Meyer to turn Notre Dame into a national title contender.

Wasserman made it clear Meyer wouldn’t need long to turn the Fighting Irish, or any program, into a playoff contender.

“I think if Urban Meyer took any job of a blue blood that’s currently down that he’d be in the playoff by no later than year 3,” Wasserman said.

Meyer had no trouble turning Ohio State into one of the premier programs in the country. In just his third season in charge of the Buckeyes, they made an incredible run to the national title.

He did even better at Florida, where he won a national title in just his second season. Meyer followed that up with another national title two seasons later, giving the Gators two titles in three seasons.

How long would it take Meyer to build a title contender at another blue blood program?