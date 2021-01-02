The Spun

Ohio State Is Already Dominating The 2022 Recruiting Cycle

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It’s been quite the past 24 hours for the Ohio State Buckeyes – both current and future.

On Friday night, Ohio State entered the Sugar Bowl as the underdog against Clemson. The Tigers jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but it was all Buckeyes after that as Ohio State cruised to a 49-28 victory.

Ryan Day and company punched their ticket to the national title game where they will face off against Alabama. That win was just the beginning of the good news for the Buckeyes, though.

On Saturday afternoon, Ohio State landed a commitment from five-star corner Jaheim Singletary. The latest commitment gives Ohio State its third five-star recruit of the class so far.

Buckeyes reporter Colin Hass-Hill noted that Ryan Day and company have as many top-40 commitments as every other program in the country combined right now.

Singletary is the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports. He joins a stacked recruiting class from Ohio State – headlined by No. 1 overall recruit and star quarterback, Quinn Ewers.

The latter originally committed to play his college football at Texas. However, he spurned the Longhorns and decided to commit to Ohio State instead.

The Buckeyes currently own the No. 2 overall class for the 2021 cycle just behind Alabama. No program is even close to Ohio State right now in the 2022 cycle, though.

A national title and the top recruiting class in the country would pair very well together for the Buckeyes.


