Ohio State Is Already Dominating The 2022 Recruiting Cycle

It’s been quite the past 24 hours for the Ohio State Buckeyes – both current and future.

On Friday night, Ohio State entered the Sugar Bowl as the underdog against Clemson. The Tigers jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but it was all Buckeyes after that as Ohio State cruised to a 49-28 victory.

Ryan Day and company punched their ticket to the national title game where they will face off against Alabama. That win was just the beginning of the good news for the Buckeyes, though.

On Saturday afternoon, Ohio State landed a commitment from five-star corner Jaheim Singletary. The latest commitment gives Ohio State its third five-star recruit of the class so far.

Buckeyes reporter Colin Hass-Hill noted that Ryan Day and company have as many top-40 commitments as every other program in the country combined right now.

Ohio State has as many top-40 2022 commits as the rest of the country combined. 1. Quinn Ewers

10. Jaheim Singletary

15. Caleb Burton

34. Gabe Powers

39. CJ Hicks 4. Travis Hunter – FSU

11. Luther Burden – OK

25. Deyon Bouie – GA

28. Gunner Stockton – SC

35. Walker Howard – LSU — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) January 2, 2021

Singletary is the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports. He joins a stacked recruiting class from Ohio State – headlined by No. 1 overall recruit and star quarterback, Quinn Ewers.

The latter originally committed to play his college football at Texas. However, he spurned the Longhorns and decided to commit to Ohio State instead.

The Buckeyes currently own the No. 2 overall class for the 2021 cycle just behind Alabama. No program is even close to Ohio State right now in the 2022 cycle, though.

A national title and the top recruiting class in the country would pair very well together for the Buckeyes.