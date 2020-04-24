The Spun

Ohio State Is Dominating The Top Of The NFL Draft Tonight

Chase Young celebrates a play for Ohio State football.

In case you needed a reminder that Ohio State has built one of the best programs in the nation, just look at the first three selections from the 2020 NFL Draft. All three prospects have one thing in common: they were members of the Buckeyes at one time.

Cincinnati did what everyone expected it to do by selecting Joe Burrow with the top pick. Washington then followed that pick up by selecting Chase Young, who might be the best all-around prospect in this year’s class.

As for the third pick in the draft, the Detroit Lions went ahead and took Jeff Okudah. He’s considered by many as the best defensive back in college football.

This marks the first time in NFL history that the first three picks of the draft were teammates in college. It’s an incredible accomplishment for a school that already has  Ohio State

Even though Burrow didn’t finish his career with the Buckeyes, the Ohio community will always hold a special place in his heart.

Ohio State isn’t done leaving its mark on this year’s draft.

Damon Arnette, J.K. Dobbins, DaVon Hamilton, Malik Harrison, K.J. Hill and Jonah Jackson are all expected to be taken on Day 2 or 3.

