Ohio State Is Missing 14 Players Against Rutgers Today
Ohio State will be playing shorthanded this afternoon in its Big Ten game against Rutgers.
In total, 14 Buckeye players will miss today's contest, according to Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of those who will sit, as Smith-Njigba continues to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered in the season opener and reaggravated against Toledo.
Cornerback Cameron Brown and safety Cameron Martinez are also out, as are linebackers Teradja Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote. Defensive end and New Jersey native Tyler Friday also won't play against his in-state school.
In some good news, the Buckeyes will have cornerback Denzel Burke back after he missed last weekend's game against Wisconsin.
Additionally, Ohio State shouldn't need to be at full strength to beat Rutgers. The Buckeyes have too much depth and talent for the Scarlet Knights to stay competitive.
OSU and RU will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on BTN.